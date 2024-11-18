Watch: Police chase pig in farmyard joyride through Washington neighborhood

TACOMA, Wash. – Who let the pigs out? Oink! Oink!

Washington police found themselves in a real-life farmyard frenzy on Nov. 9 as a piglet took a joyride through one Tacoma neighborhood.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Tacoma Police Department shows officers and residents working together to corner the elusive swine.

The "non-compliant" porker, nicknamed the "Notorious P.I.G.," managed to dodge his capture attempts with surprising agility.

"We have eyes on the pig; it is now trespassing," an officer can be heard joking on the radio as the pig appears cornered in a yard.

After a tense standoff, the pig was finally captured and safely transported to a nearby horse rescue and training facility. There, it joined another rescued pig.

"Both were sentenced to live out the rest of their lives as spoiled residents at Rusty Bar Ranch," the ranch wrote on social media. "It didn’t take long to learn both pigs were members of the S.W.I.N.E. gang, however they agreed to give up their gang affiliation and go by the names of Hammy and Tori."