Surfer injured in fourth shark attack in 48 hours, closing beaches near major Australia city

Authorities have said that all the beaches in Sydney's northern area will remain closed until further notice.

Kevin Fitzgerald
Watch: Sharks attack diver's camera in Australian sea

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — A surfer was attacked by a shark near the Point Plomer campground outside of Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, marking the fourth attack in the area in under 48 hours.

According to local police, the victim suffered a wound to his chest, but has been released from the hospital. 

This attack comes after three other attacks in the Sydney and New South Wales (NSW) areas over the past two days.

    TOPSHOT - A visitor walks along the shoreline near the closed signage of North Steyne Beach in Sydney on January 19, 2026. A shark mauled a surfer off an ocean beach in Sydney on January 19 in the Australian city's third shark attack in two days, authorities said.  (Photo by Steven Markham / AFP via Getty Images)

    Signs for the temporary closure of a beach due to the sighting of sharks are seen on North Steyne Beach in Manly, in Sydney, New South Wales on January 19, 2026. A shark bit a surfer on January 20 in an Australian state's fourth attack recorded over the past 48 hours, authorities said.  (Photo by Steven Markham / AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities have said that all the beaches in Sydney's northern area will remain closed until further notice.

SCARED OF SHARKS? FIND OUT WHERE YOU ARE MOST LIKELY TO GET ATTACKED BY A SHARK

A young surfer was attacked and had a lucky escape at Dee Why Beach in Sydney on Monday, but a shark attack hours later left a 27-year-old with severe and "life-changing" injuries. 

This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

(@ssatiex via Storyful / FOX Weather)

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was critically injured after being bitten by a shark at a Sydney Harbour Beach.

Local authorities believe that bull sharks were involved in most of the recent attacks.

Police advised the public to avoid waterways in NSW due to recent weather decreasing water visibility and quality.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"The beaches are closed" said Steve Pearce, the Chief Executive of Surf Life Saving NSW. "The beaches are unsafe with these conditions. We are asking people to please ensure your own personal safety."

