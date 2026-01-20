Surfer injured in fourth shark attack in 48 hours, closing beaches near major Australia city

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — A surfer was attacked by a shark near the Point Plomer campground outside of Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, marking the fourth attack in the area in under 48 hours.

According to local police, the victim suffered a wound to his chest, but has been released from the hospital.

This attack comes after three other attacks in the Sydney and New South Wales (NSW) areas over the past two days.

Authorities have said that all the beaches in Sydney's northern area will remain closed until further notice.

A young surfer was attacked and had a lucky escape at Dee Why Beach in Sydney on Monday, but a shark attack hours later left a 27-year-old with severe and "life-changing" injuries.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was critically injured after being bitten by a shark at a Sydney Harbour Beach.

Local authorities believe that bull sharks were involved in most of the recent attacks.

Police advised the public to avoid waterways in NSW due to recent weather decreasing water visibility and quality.

"The beaches are closed" said Steve Pearce, the Chief Executive of Surf Life Saving NSW. "The beaches are unsafe with these conditions. We are asking people to please ensure your own personal safety."