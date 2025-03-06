Will daylight saving time become permanent this year? Where the crucial bill stands

Forty-eight of the 50 states in America are once again preparing to turn their clocks forward this Sunday, meaning later sunsets and a day with one less hour of sleep.

The idea of making daylight saving time permanent in the U.S. is not a new concept, but where does Congress stand on actually making it happen?

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?

The Sunshine Protection Act was first introduced in the U.S. Senate in 2021 by Florida senator Marco Rubio. The bill never made it out of Congress, dying within the House of Representatives.

Two more iterations of the Sunshine Protection Act were introduced into Congress for the 2023-24 season. One in the House by Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, the other in the Senate by Rubio, but once again, the bills failed.

HOW PARENTS CAN PREPARE CHILDREN FOR DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME CHANGE

Now, Buchanan is taking a second shot at permanent daylight saving time in the House, having introduced the bill again for the 2025-26 season.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 was introduced a few days into the new year, and so far, hasn't made forward progress in the House.

Daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March, when every state but Arizona and Hawaii will move forward one hour. In early November, the same 48 states revert to standard time with the end of daylight saving.

Maybe 2025 will be the Sunshine Protection Act's time to shine.