Search suspended for missing swimmer after possible shark attack in California

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. – The search for a missing swimmer in Pacific Grove, California was suspended on Monday, Dec. 22 after hours of search and rescue operations in shark-filled waters.

55-year-old Erica Fox was swimming in the ocean in the early afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 21, when the Pacific Grove Police Department (PGPD) and Monterey Fire Department (MFD) were called about a missing swimmer.

Calls from witnesses came in at 12:04pm when they said they believed a swimmer may have encountered a shark while swimming offshore near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The PGPD and MFD initiated joint command for the incident and began a search and rescue mission with assistance from the United States Coast Guard (USGS), Monterey County Sheriff's Office and California State Parks.

According to a joint press release from the PGPD, MFD and USGS, the search lasted until 8pm on Sunday, when the swimmer was still not found, but picked up again on Monday morning. The family of the missing swimmer was notified of the situation.

After 15 total hours of search and rescue operations, the Coast Guard announced it had suspended the search. More than 84 square nautical miles were searched over the span of the operations.

Captain Jordan Baldueza, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander, said, "The Coast Guard extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragic incident."

Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove and McAbee and San Carlos Beaches in Monterey will remain closed through Tuesday, with beach advisories in place for Asilomar State Beach, Monterey Municipal Beach, Del Monte Beach and Monterey State Beach, according to the Coast Guard.