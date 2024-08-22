Glacier National Park: Search continues for missing Montana climber

WEST GLACIER, Mt. – Teams continue searching Montana's Glacier National Park for an experienced 32-year-old hiker last seen Sunday evening.

National Park Service officials said Grant Marcuccio, of Whitefish, Montana, was last seen about noon Sunday after he separated from his group while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Park. Marcuccio went on to hike McPartland Park but did not arrive at the group's rendezvous point as planned. His friends alerted park rangers Sunday evening.

Rangers continue to search for Marcuccio, who is described as a white male with short brown hair, brown eyes, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt.

Two Bear Air Rescue provides helicopter support for search and rescue teams across the Northwest and is aiding in the search. Aerial search efforts started Monday over Heavens Peak. A U.S. Forest Service helicopter flew in Wednesday to help search teams.

On Thursday, a Glacier National Park public affairs officer told FOX Weather that the search for Marcuccio continues.

The weather has been mostly good and clear for the search efforts. But as September nears, thunderstorm activity usually picks up around this time of year.

According to comments on the National Park Service's social media post about Marcuccio, he was an experienced hiker who many people in the area knew.

"Grant is a good friend and climbing partner of mine, a talented and experienced mountaineer, a kind person, no ego and loved by all," wrote Andrew Schnell. "We are moving heaven and Earth to try and bring him home."

While known for its beautiful glacial lakes, waterfalls, valleys, and alpine meadows, Glacier National Park can experience quickly changing and extreme weather. According to the National Park Service, hikers should be ready for any condition, even on warm summer days.

On July 6, two park visitors drowned in the park in different areas. In June, a Pennsylvania woman fell into the water above St. Mary Falls and drowned.

Anyone with information about Marcuccio or who might have seen him in the area is asked to contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077.