Glacier National Park tourist dies after being swept over waterfall

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. – A Pennsylvania woman drowned Sunday afternoon after she was swept over a waterfall at Glacier National Park in Montana, according to the National Park Service.

The 26-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, fell into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of the national park.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to a news release, witnesses said the woman fell into the water, washed over the falls and became trapped under the water at the bottom for several minutes.

Bystanders were able to free the woman from under the water and began CPR until emergency crews could arrive at the scene.

According to the news release, several 911 calls were made when the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. local time, and emergency crews arrived about 5:45 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Emergency crews flew the woman’s body to the 1913 Ranger Station near St. Mary, Montana, where they were met by the Glacier County coroner around 7:30 p.m.

The woman’s body was then taken to the medical examiner in Missoula for an autopsy.

The woman’s death remains under investigation and next of kin is being notified.