Watch: Bodycam video captures Maine police caught like ‘deer in headlights’ in hunt for Thanksgiving burglar

ROCKLAND, Maine – Maine law enforcement officials investigating a retail store burglary were in for a surprise Thanksgiving Day when they came face-to-face with the four-legged culprit.

The Rockland Police Department received an alarm call about 1 p.m. Thursday and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a large front glass window had been smashed and items inside the store were knocked over.

Police officers from other jurisdictions helped immediately secure entry and exit points and conducted a search for the suspected burglar inside the store.

"While clearing the building, officers were met with a fawn-tasic surprise, and caught like deer in the headlights, when they found the suspect was in fact a whitetail deer; possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping," officers joked on Facebook with body camera footage of the incident.

Store management received assistance from officers to escort the animal outside. Luckily, the creature was able to flee the premises on its own and did not sustain any significant injuries.