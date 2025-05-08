Search
Road to continental US’s rainiest spot reopens Thursday after winter washout

A few days before Christmas, a significant amount of rain in a short amount of time caused the Hoh River, which courses through the Hoh Rain Forest, to surge and crest at a level about 10 times higher than usual.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FORKS, Wash. – Visitors will once again be able to access the Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park, after a series of winter storms washed out the road to the popular tourist spot.

Located in northwestern Washington, the Hoh Rain Forest receives more than 140 inches of rain per year, making it the second-wettest spot in the entire U.S. after Hawaii.

Spruce Trail in the Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park in Washington.

Spruce Trail in the Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park  in Washington.

(Thomas O'Neill / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The forest greatly benefits from this wealth of rain, as it creates a lush environment with vividly green – and sometimes ancient – trees and a variety of wildlife that attract over 175,000 vehicle trips and an estimated 450,000 visitors each year.

However, a few days before Christmas, a significant amount of rain in a short amount of time caused the Hoh River, which courses through the forest, to surge and crest at a level about 10 times higher than usual.

This ended up washing out several feet of an embankment near mile marker 9.7 of Upper Hoh Road, which traverses part of the river.

  • Washed out portion of Hoh Road.
    Image 1 of 4

    Washed out portion of Hoh Road. (Jefferson County)

  • Washed out portion of Hoh Road.
    Image 2 of 4

    Washed out portion of Hoh Road. (Jefferson County)

  • Washed out portion of Hoh Road.
    Image 3 of 4

    Washed out portion of Hoh Road. (Jefferson County)

  • Washed out portion of Hoh Road.
    Image 4 of 4

    Washed out portion of Hoh Road. (Jefferson County)

Having the embankment wash out then led to several feet of the road, along with segments of a highway barrier and at least one large tree, to crumble into the River.

With road repairs now completed, visitors can have full access to the Hoh Rain Forest once again.

Hall of Mosses in Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park, Washington.

Hall of Mosses in Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park, Washington.

(Giulio Andreini / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

"Let’s celebrate the reopening of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic natural wonders!" Jefferson County officials said in a statement.

The reopening comes just in time for the summer travel season.

