North Carolina pottery artist helping Helene survivors

A North Carolina woman is using her talent to raise funds for people impacted by Hurricane Helene's devastation two months ago.

Catherine Eason is no stranger to using art to help others. Last year, she donated the proceeds from an art show to a local children's home in Brevard, North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA DISASTER RELIEF NONPROFIT AT GROUND ZERO OF HELENE FLOODS OFFERS THANKSGIVING MEALS TO 5,000

In the wake of Helene, which left at least 103 dead across western North Carolina and thousands more in need, Eason decided to donate the proceeds from her latest pottery sales to the Sharing House.

"They've always been wonderful. We've contributed to them, but they provide crisis assistance just in general," Eason said. "So they've always helped a lot of the homeless. But now, with Helene, they are trying to do particular crisis assistance and help in other ways that they don't normally do."

The latest art show raised more than $6,000. Eason plans to continue donating her pottery proceeds to benefit others.

NORTH CAROLINA DOG'S SEARCH FOR LOVE AFTER OWNERS KILLED IN HELENE ENDS IN JOY AMIDST LIFE'S DARKEST HOURS

Eason is one of many examples of people who are finding ways to use their talents and resources to help victims of Hurricane Helene.