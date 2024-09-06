‘I’ve got you, hun’: Police, fisherman save 7-year-old girl lost in Washington wilderness

AMBOY, Wash. – Police bodycam footage shows the moment search and rescue teams saved a 7-year-old girl who had become lost in the wilderness overnight in southwest Washington.

The rescue occurred in mid-August after the child wandered away from her family’s campsite at Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

When she didn’t return, deputies, detectives and search and rescue members searched for the girl, who remained missing overnight.

As morning came, a fisherman heard a child crying on a steep slope near the water and called 911.

The search and rescue operation began, leading search crews to climb up the steep, muddy slope and through the thick vegetation and sharp rocks on their hands and knees to reach the girl, officials said.

Video of the rescue shows the rescue crew gently helping the child down the hillside.

"I’ve got you, hun," said one police officer.

Deputies then carried the child, passing her down the line of search crews until she reached the boat.

Searchers then reunited the child with her family and was in good condition. Video shows Shelby was only wearing a T-shirt and shorts, but luckily, the weather was mild and calm.

"We share this video to highlight Shelby’s incredible bravery, having spent the night alone in the wilderness, and to commend the outstanding efforts of our crews," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

Shelby’s mom, who gave police permission to share the story and video, also wanted to share this note of gratitude: "I would like to thank the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue for searching all night for Shelby. I also want to thank the fisherman for calling 911 when he saw her."

Deputies noted Shelby just started 2nd grade this week, just a month after the ordeal, and is doing well.