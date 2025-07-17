Search
1 dead after small plane crash in Washington national park

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. local time in the remote Quinault area of Olympic National Park in northwest Washington.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – A small plane crash in Olympic National Park on Tuesday left one dead and two injured, according to the National Park Service.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. local time in the remote Quinault area of the Washington park.

The NPS noted that the plane, a Murphy SR3500 Moose, crashed north of the Irely Lake Trailhead on a steep, forested slope.

Mountain view in Olympic National Park.

Mountain view in Olympic National Park.

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

All three occupants of the aircraft were brought to a nearby hospital. The NPS added that the two injured were being treated for their injuries.

Officials said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 

