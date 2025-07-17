1 dead after small plane crash in Washington national park
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. local time in the remote Quinault area of Olympic National Park in northwest Washington.
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – A small plane crash in Olympic National Park on Tuesday left one dead and two injured, according to the National Park Service.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. local time in the remote Quinault area of the Washington park.
The NPS noted that the plane, a Murphy SR3500 Moose, crashed north of the Irely Lake Trailhead on a steep, forested slope.
All three occupants of the aircraft were brought to a nearby hospital. The NPS added that the two injured were being treated for their injuries.
Officials said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.