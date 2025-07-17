1 dead after small plane crash in Washington national park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – A small plane crash in Olympic National Park on Tuesday left one dead and two injured, according to the National Park Service.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. local time in the remote Quinault area of the Washington park.

The NPS noted that the plane, a Murphy SR3500 Moose, crashed north of the Irely Lake Trailhead on a steep, forested slope.

All three occupants of the aircraft were brought to a nearby hospital. The NPS added that the two injured were being treated for their injuries.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Officials said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.