Pierce Brosnan heading to court after 'violating closures' at Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH, Wyo. – Pierce Brosnan is heading to court after "violating" policies at Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan, 70, was cited for "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and "violating closures and use limits," according to the U.S. District Court of Wyoming docket.

The "Mamma Mia!" actor is set to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth, Wyoming, on Jan. 23.

The citations, which are listed as petty offenses, were given to Brosnan on Nov. 1 but not filed in court until Tuesday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The rules for Yellowstone National Park's thermal areas include, "Do not travel through thermal areas after dark."

They additionally state that "stock are not permitted in thermal areas," "altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited" and "swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited."

Yellowstone National Park features over 500 active geysers.

"In thermal areas, the ground may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs, and there is no way to guess where a safe path is," the park's website reads.

"New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas. The park service has established boardwalks for an easy and safe approach to thermal features."

It's unclear if Brosnan will be criminally charged. If charged, he faces fines and/or up to six months in jail, according to the Department of Justice.

On Nov. 1, Brosnan shared photos from Montana. The actor also showed off a new hat he bought from Aspen Hatter, a hat shop in Austin, Texas.

"A new hat from Aspen Hatter, Austin Texas …making memories in Montana," he captioned the post.