Where you can ditch the rain at Universal's Epic Universe theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. – The countdown is on for the public opening of Universal's fourth theme park in Central Florida – Universal Epic Universe.

If the soft-opening test phase goes as planned, the park will officially open its doors on May 22 – nearly 27 years after the last major park set up shop in Orlando.

The date ensures that visitors will likely be welcomed by not only the Florida heat but also the Sunshine State’s daily bouts of showers and thunderstorms.

According to National Weather Service climatological data, August is typically the rainiest month in Central Florida with 7.69 inches of precipitation, with the annual rainy season beginning around May 27.

The wet weather pattern typically lasts through the first week of September and accounts for a substantial amount of the yearly precipitation.

Depending on the setup of the sea breezes, thunderstorms on some days last longer than others, but on most days the affair is over in less than 90 minutes.

Frequent visitors to theme parks such as EPCOT, the Magic Kingdom and others usually have a plan in place for when the wet weather arrives.

For instance, parkgoers often gravitate toward Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, and It's a Small World when rain occurs, to find shelter and at least avoid stepping in puddles until the blazing Florida sunshine returns.

Planning for weather at Universal's newest theme park

With the opening of Universal’s 750-acre theme park, visitors will have to come up with a new plan to stay cool and beat the rainy weather.

According to Universal, the park features some 30 dining locations, 20 retail spots, and dozens of rides and attractions. But nestled throughout the park, guests will discover areas to find a temporary reprieve from the weather.

The park features five themed "portals," which include: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter ‒ Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Within these lands, FOX Weather found fewer than half a dozen rides and attractions where guests can temporarily seek shelter from the elements.

Celestial Park

The portal known as Celestial Park will greet guests, but unlike the other lands, there aren’t many places to seek shelter from the elements. Among the rolling gardens and waterways are rides such as Stardust Racers, a dual-launch roller coaster, and Constellation Carousel, a kid-friendly merry-go-round. But again, if you are looking for an escape from torrential rainfall, you’ll want to venture elsewhere.

Super Nintendo World

If your adventure through the park takes you on a counterclockwise loop, starting on the left-hand side and finishing on the right, you’ll find yourself in Super Nintendo World, home to a significant number of attractions. The main attraction in the portal is Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, where riders will don special goggles for interactivity.

Dark Universe

Continuing your counterclockwise path around the park will lead you to what is known as the Dark Universe, home to the horror shows. In a dungeon-like castle, you will find Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which is an indoor, motion-simulated thrill ride.

"In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein continues the work of her ancestors deep below the family estate," Universal said in a description of the ride. "A demonstration of her experiments to control monsters goes awry when Dracula leads a revolt of enraged monsters including The Wolf Man, The Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and more."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Upon leaving Dark Universe, you’ll find the land of The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter - Ministry Of Magic, which will certainly be popular among visitors. Among the European-style 1920s street fair is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, a simulated indoor attraction that will take visitors through various battles. Because it is the only main ride in the portal, it will likely always be fairly busy – and a great place to cool down from the Florida heat.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

The final land, known as "How to Train Your Dragon," appears to have the most rides, but none are completely sheltered from the elements. The portal consists of rides such as Hiccup's Wing Gliders, a high-speed roller coaster; Fyre Drill, an interactive water ride; and Dragon Racer's Rally, a high-speed barrel-rolling machine.