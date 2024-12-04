Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Unemployment rate more than triples in heart of North Carolina's Hurricane Helene disaster zone

Officials estimated more than 8,000 jobs were lost in the Asheville metro from September to October in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce showed the unemployment rate rose from 2.5% in September to 8.8% in October. Officials estimated more than 8,000 jobs were cut in the Asheville metro from September to October.

Unemployment rate in epicenter of Hurricane Helene's disaster zone surges

Data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce showed the unemployment rate rose from 2.5% in September to 8.8% in October. Officials estimated more than 8,000 jobs were cut in the Asheville metro from September to October.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The economic fallout from Hurricane Helene is beginning to become apparent in unemployment data from North Carolina.

The unemployment rate in hard-hit Buncombe County rose from 2.5% in September to 8.8% in October – a jump of more than 6%, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The Asheville metro was hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which dropped more than a foot of rainfall on already saturated grounds.

More than 230 people were killed after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall along Florida's Big Bend on Sept. 27 and raced through the Appalachians. 

The storm system's catastrophic flooding caused widespread destruction in the Southeast, making the hurricane the deadliest to impact the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

 

COLORADO MAN FIXES UP RVS FOR VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HELENE

Scott Martin, a Fox Business contributor and market expert, says he believes impacts will continue to be felt well after the storm.

"That's a trend that's going to be hard to stop now," Martin said, referring to the increasing unemployment figures. "Eventually, it will slow down, but it's getting worse."

Officials estimated more than 8,000 jobs were lost in the Asheville metro from September to October, highlighting the scope of the devastation as businesses struggle to recover.

‘Things will get back together’

Tourism is a vital part of the region's economy, but it suffered a significant hit after the historic storm.

Most of the job losses were reported to be from the leisure and hospitality sectors, which are expected to take a long time to recover.

"It's a major part of their economy, and it's not coming back right away," Martin explained. "Businesses are damaged, roads are taken out, and people are wondering what they're coming back to."

Annual events like leaf-peeping and Christmas tree picking have been largely off-limits, as the infrastructure in many areas is too damaged to safely accommodate the usual crowds.

  • Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
    Image 1 of 5

    Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • Little Crabtree Creek is littered with storm debris and vehicles, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, three weeks after Hurricane Helene flooded the South Toe River and adjacent creeks near Micaville in Yancey County, North Carolina.
    Image 2 of 5

    Little Crabtree Creek is littered with storm debris and vehicles, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, three weeks after Hurricane Helene flooded the South Toe River and adjacent creeks near Micaville in Yancey County, North Carolina. (Robert Willett/The News &amp;amp; Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) ( )

  • An aerial view of vehicles passing flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 4, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.
    Image 3 of 5

    An aerial view of vehicles passing flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 4, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • Destroyed homes are seen in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene.
    Image 4 of 5

    Destroyed homes are seen in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene. (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP)

  • Asheville Animal Shelter Damaged in Helene's Floods
    Image 5 of 5

    Damage left behind after Hurricane Helene's wrath in Asheville, North Carolina. (Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

HURRICANE HELENE STILL DISRUPTING SOME SHIPPING SERVICES AS HOLIDAY SEASON APPROACHES

The real estate market is also said to be struggling, with analysts estimating home sales down around 30% compared to the same time period in 2023.

Despite the challenges, Martin remains cautiously optimistic that a full recovery will take place, though the timeframe remains uncertain.

"Things will rebuild. Things will get back together," said Martin.

Businesses and residents affected by the weather are eligible for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Additional aid packages are being debated in the state legislature, but relief likely won't reach the hardest-hit areas until well into 2025.

Toys for Tots anticipates a greater need this year for donations in western North Carolina after the Helene disaster.  03:49

How a group is working to bring holiday cheer to western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

Toys for Tots anticipates a greater need this year for donations in western North Carolina after the Helene disaster. 

Tags
Loading...