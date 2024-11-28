Colorado man fixes up RVs for victims of Hurricane Helene

MARION, N.C. - In the wake of recent disasters, Colorado-based EmergencyRV has been offering services to families left homeless by Mother Nature.

The nonprofit organization, founded by Woody Faircloth, donates RVs to families in need of emergency housing, a demand that has surged following the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

"RVs provide a beacon of stability," Faircloth said in a Thanksgiving Day interview on FOX Weather from hard-hit North Carolina. "It’s just crazy what’s happening here."

Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida’s Big Ben on Sept. 26, but the storm system’s catastrophic flooding caused widespread destruction in the Southeast.

More than 230 fatalities were reported in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, with most occurring in the western part of the Tar Heel State.

Faircloth said 44 RVs have been delivered so far, with at least 11 others in the pipeline, to help families of veterans, first responders and others with critical needs.

"People are donating RVs that are in good working order, and we can give the donors the full appraised value as a tax deduction," Faircloth explained. "And we gift that RV to these families who need them…We give them the keys and the title, and it’s theirs."

The program began in 2019 after Faircloth and his daughter donated an RV to a family impacted by California’s Camp Fire and efforts eventually expanded to disasters around the country.

Faircloth said he expects a surge in the need for additional shelters once FEMA hotel vouchers for displaced families expire.

"We’re all blessed. You know, our worst days are not a problem. The things that bother you during your day that you think are a problem are really not until you meet somebody going through real adversity and these families are, and we just want to help every one of them," said Faircloth.

To donate an RV or learn more about EmergencyRV, visit their website at EmergencyRV.org.