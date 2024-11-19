North Carolina state parks reopen almost 2 months after Hurricane Helene

Four North Carolina state parks have reopened more than 50 days after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.

The state Division of Parks and Recreation announced that Elk Knob, Lake James, New River and Stone Mountain state parks in the western part of the state have now opened at least partially.

However, the popular Chimney Rock State Park, 25 miles southeast of Asheville, remains closed.

According to the department, Chimney Rock, Mount Mitchell and South Mountains state parks face what they are calling "long-term closures."

That comes as Helene's death toll in North Carolina continues to rise.

In addition to devastating the park, Helene reshaped Main Street in the village of Chimney Rock.

The town's mayor has vowed to rebuild.

Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and companies like Lowe's are being made available to people and businesses that face a long road to recovery.

Some parts of western North Carolina remain without heat as cold temperatures begin to move into the region.

Several non-profits are now providing free gas for heating.

Meanwhile, the state Parks and Recreation Department is reminding visitors to avoid going off trail in these newly reopened parks and to hike with a friend or family member.