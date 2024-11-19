Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

North Carolina state parks reopen almost 2 months after Hurricane Helene

The popular Chimney Rock State Park, 25 miles southeast of Asheville, remains closed.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Correspondents Robert Ray and Brandy Campbell walk down Main Street in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, one month after Hurricane Helene devastated the region and reflect on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the disaster that was Hurricane Helene, and the resilience of the community.

Resilience and rebuilding: FOX Weather walks through Chimney Rock one month after Hurricane Helene

FOX Weather Correspondents Robert Ray and Brandy Campbell walk down Main Street in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, one month after Hurricane Helene devastated the region and reflect on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the disaster that was Hurricane Helene, and the resilience of the community.

Four North Carolina state parks have reopened more than 50 days after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.

The state Division of Parks and Recreation announced that Elk Knob, Lake James, New River and Stone Mountain state parks in the western part of the state have now opened at least partially.

However, the popular Chimney Rock State Park, 25 miles southeast of Asheville, remains closed.

According to the department, Chimney Rock, Mount Mitchell and South Mountains state parks face what they are calling "long-term closures."

That comes as Helene's death toll in North Carolina continues to rise.

NORTH CAROLINA'S DEATH TOLL FROM HELENE DISASTER RISES TO 103

  • Image 1 of 3

    Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina remains closed for repairs. (North Carolina State Parks and Recreation)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina remains closed for repairs. (North Carolina State Parks and Recreation)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina remains closed for repairs. (North Carolina State Parks and Recreation)

In addition to devastating the park, Helene reshaped Main Street in the village of Chimney Rock.

The town's mayor has vowed to rebuild.

Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and companies like Lowe's are being made available to people and businesses that face a long road to recovery.

CHIMNEY ROCK MAYOR SAYS TOWN WILL REBUILD

Chimney Rock, North Carolina was one of the many places ravaged by Hurricane Helene. After raging floodwaters gushed through the city, the village is left reeling with what is left. 00:58

Debris scattered everywhere after Helene floodwaters devastate Chimney Rock, NC

Chimney Rock, North Carolina was one of the many places ravaged by Hurricane Helene. After raging floodwaters gushed through the city, the village is left reeling with what is left.

Some parts of western North Carolina remain without heat as cold temperatures begin to move into the region.

Several non-profits are now providing free gas for heating.

When Hurricane Helene swept through Western North Carolina, it wiped out several gas stations. Now, as winter approaches, people need that gas to heat their homes.  03:07

Western North Carolina Helene survivors could face winter without heat

When Hurricane Helene swept through Western North Carolina, it wiped out several gas stations. Now, as winter approaches, people need that gas to heat their homes. 

Meanwhile, the state Parks and Recreation Department is reminding visitors to avoid going off trail in these newly reopened parks and to hike with a friend or family member.

Tags
Loading...