NFL season kicks off under fall-like conditions for annual Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio – Football fans gathered in Northeast Ohio for the start of the NFL’s 2025-2026 season on Thursday, not under the blazing summer heat, but under conditions that felt more like September than late July or early August.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service called for temperatures in the mid-60s with breezy winds in Canton, offering a comfortable backdrop for the league's Hall of Fame Game preseason opener between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.

The crisp air was a stark contrast to just a day earlier, when temperatures soared to around 90 degrees and large sections of the country remained under a persistent heat dome.

Detroit entered the game following a 15–2 regular season, though its playoff run was cut short in the Divisional Round.

The Chargers also made the playoffs in 2024 but were eliminated during the Wild Card Round.

2025 NFL SEASON SCHEDULES: WEATHER EXTREMES THAT WILL IMPACT GAMES

The first game of the regular season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field.

Since kickoff will occur after sunset, temperatures in the City of Brotherly Love likely won’t be at their peak, which typically hovers around 83°F during the first week of meteorological fall.

One of the hottest games of the year is expected when the Arizona Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 14 - a date that, in past years, has seen temperatures soar well above 100°F.

Fortunately for fans attending the Week 2 matchup, State Farm Stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and full air conditioning, mitigating the impact of the heat on players and spectators.

5 NFL STADIUMS THAT COULD GET A ROOF TO PROTECT FANS, PLAYERS FROM WEATHER

Because the game will be played indoors, on-field temperatures won’t be as extreme as those expected in Jacksonville, Florida.

Due to the luck of the draw and the league’s scheduling, the Panthers could also find themselves in what may be the season’s hottest outdoor game.

The Sept. 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff, during the peak of afternoon heat.

In early September, North Florida’s average high hovers around 89 to 90°F, not accounting for humidity and other elements that can push the heat index to 100 °F or higher.

Another contender for the season’s hottest game is the September matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Thanks to the daily sea breeze, Miami’s temperatures can be slightly more bearable compared to inland areas, but the humidity still makes for steamy, sweltering conditions.