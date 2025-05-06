Rhode Island hiker calls for help after encountering heavy rain, snow during 2-day trek in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. – A Rhode Island hiker will be stuck with the bill for his rescue after authorities said his lack of preparation for a two-day trek in New Hampshire led to his requiring rescue.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, officers received a call about midnight May 1 from a hiker needing assistance on Garfield Ridge in the White Mountains.

Authorities said 39-year-old hiker Edward Pimental began his journey on April 30 on the Falling Waters Trail. He spent the night there after encountering heavy rain and winds. From there, Pimental decided to hike up to Franconia Ridge but took a wrong turn along the way and encountered snow and ice.

Officials said Pimental decided to call 911 for help after he couldn't find shelter to wait out the weather. First responders reached the hiker early on May 2. He was uninjured and taken back to his vehicle.

Wildlife officials said that Pimental did not have a map and did not know where he was. They said Pimental admitted that he was unprepared for the hike and failed to do the proper research ahead of time.