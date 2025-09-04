National Park Service reminds Cape Cod beachgoers to remain shark smart this fall

WELLFLEET, Mass. – As the summer comes to a close, areas such as Cape Cod, Massachusetts, remain an ideal location to enjoy the final days of warm weather – but not without the risk of sharks.

Although the weather remains perfect for beachgoers, it is essential to note that lifeguard services have ended for the season.

With that comes the ongoing risk of rough surf and the threat of shark activity, which remains high throughout September and October, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The presence of gray seals and great white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod has garnered significant attention in recent years. Despite a general fear or hate of sharks, they have coexisted for over 400 million years and play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced marine ecosystem.

According to the NPS, spotter planes regularly report shark activity near the coast of Cape Cod.

"Population numbers for both seals and sharks in Cape waters are unknown due to their seasonal migrations and foraging behaviors," reads a statement from NOAA.

Sharks have been observed hunting for seals each summer and fall very close to shore, including areas frequently used by swimmers. While shark attacks on humans are rare, a fatal incident occurred in September 2018 in the exact location.

Beach Safety Reminders

With this threat, the NPS is suggesting these tips to stay safe at the beach: