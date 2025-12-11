Must-see video: Father, son dramatically rescued from deep in the alligator-infested Florida Everglades

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were rescued and hoisted to safety after their adventure through the Florida Everglades was cut short.

The father and son were stranded in the swampy area of the Big Cypress National Preserve on the evening of Dec. 4, when their ATV ran out of gas and got stuck in the mud.

The sun had set when the pair started to run out of drinking water, and they both lost their shoes to the thick muck in the area.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the father and son called 911 and gave the office their coordinates. The Aviation bureau was able to track down the stranded travelers using the coordinates and seeing the fire that the duo built to try and stay warm.

They were airlifted to safety with the assistance of North Collier Fire's Rescue Specialist. No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished upon the rescue.

The sheriff's office says, "This is another example of CCSO's great training put into practice and the success that comes from seamless partnerships."