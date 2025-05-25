Top ten most photogenic beaches in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As the unofficial start to summer is upon us, it is time to throw on some sunscreen and hit the beach for some photos.

A new study conducted by Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort analyzed over 550 beaches across Florida’s coasts, tallying the number of Instagram posts linked with some of the most popular hashtags for every beach.

The website ranked the top 10 most "Instagrammable" Florida beaches based on these results.

1. Miami Beach

Ranking on top is one of the world’s most famous beaches, with 9.87 million hashtags, according to Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort. The area is home to some of the world’s best restaurants, luxury shopping, and much more.

Average temperatures range from 63 to 80 degrees, with warm waters reaching 86 degrees in the summer.

2. Palm Beach

Palm Beach, located in Palm Beach County, is ranked second with 6.21 million hashtags.

The area offers activities such as golfing at the beautiful Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course. According to thepalmbeaches.com, originally designed in 1961, this 18-hole course featuring a restaurant and bar has all you need for the family to let loose.

People visiting the area can expect temperatures in the high 80s and cloudy skies soon.

3. Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is in the top three, with 1.79 million hashtags on Instagram. The beach is home to a stunning 1,000-foot-long concrete pier that offers visitors beautiful views.

At the beginning of the season, temperatures range in the upper 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds, so take advantage of the ideal weather while you can.

4. Daytona Beach

At spot number four, we have Daytona Beach, which has racked up 1.63 million Instagram hashtags.

The beautiful beach offers a variety of shops and restaurants for all to enjoy. Mild year-round temperatures ranging from 59 to 78 degrees make this an ideal location for relaxation.

5. Panama Beach

The top five list includes Panama Beach, located in Panama County. The location has accounted for 1.13 million Instagram hashtags due to the immense opportunity to explore nature.

Temperatures range in the mid to lower 80s this week, along with cloudy skies.

According to panamacitybeach.com, the beach offers fishing, hiking, biking, nature photography, swimming, tubing, canoeing, kayaking, boating, and bird-watching for the entire family to enjoy.

6. Pompano Beach

The beach barely missed the top five placements in the survey, with 1.12 million hashtags. According to the beach website, the popular area has restaurants and offers live music. For just $27, the pier offers fishing gear to those interested and a one-day fishing license for those who sign up.

For anyone looking to visit early before summer officially kicks off, the average temperatures range in the upper 80s.

7. Sunny Isles Beach

At number seven, we have Sunny Isles Beach in Miami-Dade County. This week, temperatures average in the upper 80s. The beach has accumulated 1.09 million hashtags on Instagram, as the beachfront offers many restaurants and shopping to keep busy.

8. Vero Beach

This location is ranked eighth on the list, with 1.03 million Instagram hashtags. According to the beach website, Vero Beach offers fun activities for everyone, such as a tiki boat tour, restaurants, and shops. Visitors can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

9. Deerfield Beach

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Deerfield Beach is number nine on the list with 1.02 million Instagram hashtags. As we draw closer to summer, temperatures range in the upper 80s and lower 90s. According to the beach website, they host numerous special events throughout the year.

10. Cocoa Beach

Last on the top ten list is Cocoa Beach, in Brevard County, where temperatures remain in the mid-upper 80s. The beach has totaled just under a million hashtags (975,000) on Instagram. The beach offers opportunities for all demographics to enjoy family restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Check out one of these ten beautiful beaches this season to make it a fun summer to remember.