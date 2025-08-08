Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Orleans Parish this year, serving as a reminder of the threats posed by mosquitoes.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the resident has the neuroinvasive form of the disease, which is the most severe form of infection.

The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, and while most people experience no symptoms, health officials warn that some may develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain or vomiting.

Nationwide, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the agency has been made aware of at least 140 reported human cases, with many likely not reported to the agency.

WATCH: TREE CRASHES INTO ALLIGATOR LAGOON IN FLORIDA

Mosquito activity typically peaks during the summer and early fall in areas that have seen an abundance of precipitation.

Southern Louisiana has recorded slightly above-average precipitation this year, with accumulation totals of around 40 inches in 2025, which can contribute to increased breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Eva Buckner, an assistant professor at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Medical Entomology Laboratory, previously told FOX Weather that insect activity tends to significantly decrease when temperatures reach around 50 degrees.

"In general, when temperatures drop to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, that is when you are going to notice the mosquito activity decreasing," Eva said. "When you have freezing temperatures, that is when you are going to see more mosquito mortality."

Temperatures at or near 32 degrees are cold enough to mark the end of the mosquito season but not the complete demise of the population.

In addition to the West Nile virus, the Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is known to transmit the St. Louis encephalitis virus, Western equine encephalitis virus and lymphatic filariasis.

DRONES COULD HELP ELIMINATE SPREAD OF POTENTIALLY DEADLY MOSQUITO-BORNE VIRUSES

New Orleans’ Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board does conduct mosquito spraying but did not state if the recent case of West Nile will impact mosquito control efforts.

The agency did provide tips for residents and visitors, such as mosquito-proofing homes by maintaining screens on windows and doors.

Using repellents with DEET or eucalyptus can also reduce the risk of bites and, therefore, infections.

Health experts also suggest avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity hours, especially around dawn and dusk.

Removing items that can collect water and ensuring cracks and crevices are properly sealed can limit potential breeding environments.