Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

California bear frolics in kiddie pool for cool escape from triple-digit Los Angeles heat

Wayne Socha captured the hilarious moment on camera at his Monrovia home when the massive creature sprawled out in a kiddie pool, looking utterly content as temperatures reached 101 degrees.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Footage from Wayne Socha’s backyard in Monrovia – a suburb of Los Angeles – shows the huge animal splayed out in a little plastic pool. 01:29

Big bear squeezes into kiddie pool to cool off during LA heat wave

Footage from Wayne Socha’s backyard in Monrovia – a suburb of Los Angeles – shows the huge animal splayed out in a little plastic pool.

MONROVIA, Calif. – A large California bear, clearly tired of the scorching triple-digit Los Angeles heat, decided to trade in the wild for a tiny backyard luxury. 

Wayne Socha captured the hilarious moment on camera at his Monrovia home when the massive creature sprawled out in a kiddie pool, looking utterly content.

"We call this bear Snaggle, because he/she has a canine tooth hanging out of the left side of its mouth," he chuckled.

HALF GONE, HALF PRICE: LOS ANGELES HOME'S TREE-TOPPLING TRAGEDY TURNS INTO $500K OPPORTUNITY

A California bear looked very pleased indeed to have found a way to cool off during a heat wave on Wednesday, September 4.

A California bear looked very pleased indeed to have found a way to cool off during a heat wave on Wednesday.

(Wayne Socha via Storyful)

Socha explained that the kiddie pool had been intentionally filled with water to quench their thirst during the scorching heat wave.

The Los Angeles area has been wilting under record heat this week. The high temperature in Monrovia on Wednesday was 101 degrees. Burbank hit 106 Wednesday, then climbed to 114 degrees on Thursday, matching its all-time record high. 

Downtown Los Angeles is looking at four more days of 100-degree heat, so Socha better keep that pool filled. 

Tags
Loading...