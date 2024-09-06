California bear frolics in kiddie pool for cool escape from triple-digit Los Angeles heat

MONROVIA, Calif. – A large California bear, clearly tired of the scorching triple-digit Los Angeles heat, decided to trade in the wild for a tiny backyard luxury.

Wayne Socha captured the hilarious moment on camera at his Monrovia home when the massive creature sprawled out in a kiddie pool, looking utterly content.

"We call this bear Snaggle, because he/she has a canine tooth hanging out of the left side of its mouth," he chuckled.

Socha explained that the kiddie pool had been intentionally filled with water to quench their thirst during the scorching heat wave.

The Los Angeles area has been wilting under record heat this week. The high temperature in Monrovia on Wednesday was 101 degrees. Burbank hit 106 Wednesday, then climbed to 114 degrees on Thursday, matching its all-time record high.

Downtown Los Angeles is looking at four more days of 100-degree heat, so Socha better keep that pool filled.