Body of missing West Virginia miner found after being trapped for days

CHARLESTON, W.Va - The body of a West Virginia coal miner was found after being trapped in the Rolling Thunder Mine for five days.

Governor Patrick Morrisey announced on social media that rescue crews were able to enter the mine early Thursday morning after water levels inside the mine receded sufficiently enough for emergency personnel to safely enter.

Around 7:30 am, one two-man team located the body of foreman Steve Lipscomb.

"This morning’s news is absolutely heartbreaking," said Governor Morrisey. "Denise and I are devastated to learn of the loss of Mr. Lipscomb, and we are praying for his family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time."

Lipscomb and his crew were conducting routine operations in the underground mine when they encountered a sudden influx of water that caused the mine to flood.

He was last seen ensuring that his crew made it out safely, per a press release from Alpha Metallurgical Resource inc, the company that owns the mine.

Numerous state, local and federal rescue organizations joined the efforts, as well as specialized dive and drilling teams. They worked around the clock to find the missing miner.

"Crews continue to focus on lowering water levels and improving air quality to make deeper exploration possible," said Morrisey earlier this week.

Morrisey said rescue crews have also drilled boreholes to try and lower the water level. By the end of the search, more than a million gallons of water had been removed from the mine.

"Our state knows this kind of pain all too well," said Morrisey. "Mining is more than an industry here; it’s a brotherhood, a way of life, and a source of pride. When tragedy strikes, we grieve together, we stand together, and we support one another as one West Virginia family."

Lipscomb, who is from Elkview, West Virginia, joined Alpha Metallurgical Resources in 2006. Andy Eidson, Alpha’s chief executive officer, said Lipscomb was a dedicated employee who was a respected leader and a friend to many.

"Our hearts are broken," said Eidson. "His actions to ensure the safety of his crew members were heroic. On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife, two children and all who knew and cared for him."

This isn’t the first miner to pass away this year at an Alpha Metallurgical Resource facility. According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, there have been two other deaths that have occurred at one of Alpha’s West Virginia locations.

An experienced mine electrician was killed in August at Alpha’s Whitesville Mine in Raleigh, West Virginia, while performing a routine elevator test. The miner tragically passed away when the elevator descended and struck him while he was on the first-floor platform.

In the other incident that occurred at Whitesville mine, a contractor was killed when a piece of coal rib fell and struck him.

"The company is working closely with federal and state authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and its underlying causes," said Alpha Metallurgical Resources.