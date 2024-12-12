Mysterious disappearance of 180 cattle sparks intense investigation in snow

MONTROSE, Colo. – Officials announced Tuesday that 180 heads of cattle are unaccounted for in western Colorado, and that the winter weather is preventing them from finding clues about the missing animals.

The number of missing cattle translates to at least hundreds of thousands of dollars lost for the ranchers they belong to, according to Sergeant Chuck Searcy of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

"We’re western Colorado, and we’re very well agricultural-based in our community, and so this amount of cattle missing or unaccounted for at this time is pretty unique and troubling," he said to FOX Weather.

The cattle went missing from the Uncompahgre Plateau in the Uncompahgre National Forest, where ranchers have permits that allow their cattle to graze on the land.

Searcy said the ranchers typically bring their cattle up to the plateau in the summertime, and then begin to bring them down in October and November so they can be in the lower country for the winter.

As ranchers brought their cattle down and counted them, they noticed that many were missing. Multiple ranchers reported that they were missing 20, 40 or more cattle.

While cattle can go missing due to predation while grazing, the number of cattle unaccounted for, along with the type of cattle, in this case leads Searcy to suspect that they might have been stolen.

"Most of these cattle that are missing are calves. These aren’t mature cows. These are calves probably in the 500- or 600-pound range," he said.

Because of the calves’ size, Searcy noted that they are small enough to be loaded onto trucks in larger numbers than full-sized cattle would be.

Solving the mystery of the missing cattle comes with challenges unique to the landscape of the Uncompahgre Plateau, the nature of the ranching and the weather.

The scene of the potential crime, where the cattle had been grazing since summer, spans hundreds of thousands of acres, according to Searcy. Plus, anyone can access the area, as it is public land.

Additionally, officials do not have a specific time frame for when the thefts may have been committed, as the cattle had been grazing on the plateau for months before ranchers learned that many were unaccounted for.

Another challenge authorities are facing is that the grazing area is covered in snow, preventing them from finding any evidence that could help them solve the mystery. Searcy added that the snow won’t melt for months, meaning that the area will not be accessible to investigators until May.

In the meantime, Searcy said his team will continue to work with the ranchers and the brand board to figure out any leads and clues that could help further the investigation.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has asked those with any information regarding the missing cattle to call 970-249-9110.