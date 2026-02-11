See it: Massachusetts firefighters slide into frozen pond to rescue trapped dog

MAYNARD, Mass. – Police and fire crews in Massachusetts turn a family’s worst nightmare into a happy ending after a quick response to a distress call.

On Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Mill Pond after a resident reported that their dog, Rufus, had fallen through a hole in the ice, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Drone footage from the police department shows first responders quickly making their way to the large hole in the pond and immediately sliding into the freezing water.

Time was of the essence as the dog was at risk of hypothermia after being submerged in the winter water for an extended period of time.

Without hesitation, the dog swam to his savior, as both firefighters lifted the large dog out of the ice-cold water.

After a brief struggle, they were able to safely and quickly extract the dog within 10 minutes and return him to his family’s arms.

"A pet falling through the water in these freezing conditions is any pet owner’s worst nightmare," Fire Chief Angela Lawless said. "I am proud of the composure and teamwork demonstrated in the response between Group 4 and Maynard Police, which allowed for a quick rescue operation."

Rufus was able to return home with his family with no serious injuries.