Coast Guard rescues fishermen after vessel capsizes off Louisiana’s coast

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued three people Thursday after their fishing vessel capsized 40 miles offshore of Louisiana.

Rescue efforts were initiated after the agency’s command center received a satellite distress signal from the fishing vessel ANTHONY following an apparent mechanical problem aboard the ship.

The Coast Guard said it dispatched numerous resources, and an aircraft was able to spot a life raft near the partially submerged vessel.

Video of the search efforts showed one of the fishermen waving in an effort to draw the attention of rescuers as their vessel appeared to be at the mercy of the seas.

Eventually, a Coast Guard cutter was able to pry the fishermen from the Gulf without any apparent significant injuries.

The agency did not say what caused the fishing boat to become inoperable and start taking on water.

The three men were reported to have been safely transported back to shore, all while leaving the ANTHONY at the mercy of the ocean.

"This rescue highlights how preparedness and a rapid response save lives. The vessel’s properly registered EPIRB provided accurate coordinates, enabling our crews to pinpoint and reach these fishermen quickly," said Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard said in a statement. "Our crews train to respond swiftly, but preparedness on both ends saves lives."

Social media users commended the Coast Guard members on their rescue operations by saying, "Good case, these wins make it worth doing the job. Awesome job by the watch and the operators," while another one wrote, "Nice work everyone. This looks like some solid work."

A cold front was traversing the Gulf, which likely led to rougher conditions, but the agency did not state if weather played a role in the incident.