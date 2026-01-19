Lost bicyclist rescued with help of cell phone GPS in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- A trail bicyclist was found and rescued after losing his way in the DuPuis Park Management Area in Florida on Saturday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said that the individual, who was visiting from out of town, encountered difficult terrain and went off the trail. He was then unable to find his way back.

The bicyclist called MCSO for help, and the dispatch center successfully obtained GPS coordinates from his cell phone and relayed the information to responding units.

The sheriff’s Aviation Unit helicopter was able to pinpoint his location and guided the Agricultural Unit and Road Patrol deputies on the ground.

Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the rescue operation and when they spotted the lost cyclist.

The sheriff's office said a cell phone GPS signal was instrumental in finding the missing bicyclist.

The operation led to a safe and seamless recovery.

There's a variety of animals that frequent the park reserve, including alligators, snakes, bears and wild hogs.