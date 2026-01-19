Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Lost bicyclist rescued with help of cell phone GPS in Florida

The sheriff's office said a cell phone GPS signal was instrumental in finding the missing bicyclist.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
A trail bicyclist was found and rescued after losing his way in the DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17. After the bicyclist called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center was able to obtain GPS coordinates from his cell phone, which aided in the rescue.

Cell phone GPS helps rescue lost bicyclist in Florida

A trail bicyclist was found and rescued after losing his way in the DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17. After the bicyclist called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center was able to obtain GPS coordinates from his cell phone, which aided in the rescue.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- A trail bicyclist was found and rescued after losing his way in the DuPuis Park Management Area in Florida on Saturday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said that the individual, who was visiting from out of town, encountered difficult terrain and went off the trail. He was then unable to find his way back.

The bicyclist called MCSO for help, and the dispatch center successfully obtained GPS coordinates from his cell phone and relayed the information to responding units.

MUST WATCH: STRANDED FRENCH BULLDOG RESCUED FROM RIVER

The sheriff’s Aviation Unit helicopter was able to pinpoint his location and guided the Agricultural Unit and Road Patrol deputies on the ground.

Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the rescue operation and when they spotted the lost cyclist.

Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17.

(Martin County Sheriff’s Office / FACEBOOK / FOX Weather)

HIKER WITH DEAD CELL PHONE RESCUED AFTER SEVERAL HOURS LOST IN NEW HAMPSHIRE MOUNTAINS

The sheriff's office said a cell phone GPS signal was instrumental in finding the missing bicyclist.

The operation led to a safe and seamless recovery.

  • Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17.
    Image 1 of 3

    Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office / FACEBOOK)

  • Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17.
    Image 2 of 3

    Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office / FACEBOOK)

  • Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17.
    Image 3 of 3

    Lost trail bicyclist found after losing his way in DuPuis Park Management Area on Saturday, Jan. 17. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office / FACEBOOK)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER 

There's a variety of animals that frequent the park reserve, including alligators, snakes, bears and wild hogs.

Tags
Loading...