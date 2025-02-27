Measles case in Los Angeles prompts warning to LAX passengers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is warning about possible measles exposure after they confirmed that a non-Los Angeles County resident arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while infectious.

The department said the passenger flew on Korean Air flight KAL11/KE11 on Feb. 19.

People who were at LAX's Terminal B from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time are at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler, according to the department.

In a news release, the department is asking people who were potentially exposed to check to see if they were vaccinated against measles, commonly known as the MMR vaccine. Those who are not immunized are asked to contact their healthcare provider.

People who have been exposed and are symptom-free after 21 days, March 11, are considered no longer at risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a highly communicable disease that can lead to high fever and rash. Measles can be particularly dangerous for children.

The death of a child infected with measles in Texas was reported this week as an outbreak of the disease spreads in the western part of the state.

