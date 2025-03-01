SEE IT: Frostbitten kitten finds forever home after rescue from New York porch

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Jade, a 6-week-old stray kitten, was rescued from harsh winter weather after she was found on the front porch of a Buffalo home.

Unfortunately, she was also found to have suffered severe frostbite on her front paws, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Serving Erie County, New York. The Buffalo area had just spent 4 straight days in mid-February with the temperature staying below 20 degrees and several nights that month dropped into single digits or teens.

The family who found the tiny feline brought her to the SPCA for medical treatment. There, she received antibiotics, pain medication and bandages that were changed daily.

The SPCA said that, despite needing much more time to heal, Jade has been making remarkable progress in her recovery.

Jade is also thriving in her foster home, which also happens to be the home of the people who found her. The SPCS noted that the family have grown to love Jade, and they are planning on adopting her.