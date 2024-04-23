Ostrich known for her love of water dies after swallowing set of keys, Kansas zoo says

TOPEKA, Kan. – A vibrant and beloved ostrich at a Kansas zoo has died after ingesting a set of keys belonging to a staff member.

On Friday, the Topeka Zoo shared the news of Karen's passing after she tragically succumbed to complications arising from the incident.

"The circumstances surrounding Karen's passing serve as a solemn reminder of the importance of vigilance and care in maintaining the safety of our animal inhabitants," the zoo said in a statement. "In this instance, Karen reached beyond her exhibit fence to grab the keys of a staff member. She immediately swallowed the keys."

According to zoo staff, they sought advice from experts nationwide to minimize the impact of the keys, both through surgical and non-surgical methods. Regrettably, their attempts were unsuccessful.

The zoo has conducted an investigation into the animal's death and has taken the necessary steps to address the team member involved. Additionally, they plan to review and improve their protocols to reinforce safety measures for all inhabitants.

"We are devastated by the loss of Karen," the zoo's interim director, Fawn Moser, said of the ostrich who captivated guests and staff since the zoo's opening in March 2023. "She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us."

Zoo officials said Karen was known for her love of water. She enjoyed swimming in the pool and playing in the sprinkler and even earned the nickname "dancing queen" for her playful antics.