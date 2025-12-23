Kansas City Chiefs to move to new state-of-the-art domed stadium in Kansas

FOX Weather's Will Nunley is in Kansas City as the Chiefs and fans are set to celebrate the Super Bowl victory with a parade and fans can't contain their excitement.
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas City Chiefs are on the move. The 4-time Super Bowl Champions are leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and are heading to a new state-of-the-art facility in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Chiefs' new home in the Sunflower State will be a brand new, domed stadium, costing an estimated $3 billion, in Wyandotte County, along with a new team headquarters and training facility in Johnson County. Both locations will include mixed-use developments that may have sports, entertainment, dining, shopping, office, hotel and residential properties.
There are currently 11 teams with indoor home stadiums in the National Football League (NFL), with five other teams currently building, or planning to build, new indoor/domed stadiums.
The other five teams joining the Chiefs include the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders. Once all of these new stadiums are completed, there will be 17 indoor teams in the NFL, which would make up over half the league. With more teams moving indoors, there will be fewer delays or cancellation of games due to the weather.
In 2024, one of the coldest NFL games on record was played at Arrowhead Stadium. The temperature reached -4 degrees and the wind chill dropped to -27 degrees, leaving over 30 fans to be treated for frostbite, with a dozen undergoing amputation surgeries. With a controlled climate in the new stadium, those cases of frostbite will be non-existent.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium, and according FOX Weather's ROWI scale, there will be a low risk of weather impact for the game.
