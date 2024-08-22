Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published Updated

Thirsty bees swarm California national park leading to temporary closure

"In the summer, water becomes scarce and bees seek water sources just like our other park wildlife. However, this can include condensation from air conditioners, visitor sweat and bathrooms," officials said.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms and campground have been temporarily closed due to increased bee activity, park rangers at California's Joshua Tree National Park said Thursday. 00:43

Watch: Bees swarm underneath vehicle at California's Joshua Tree National Park

The Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms and campground have been temporarily closed due to increased bee activity, park rangers at California's Joshua Tree National Park said Thursday.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Thirsty bees have led to a closure at California's Joshua Tree National Park.

The Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms and campground have been temporarily closed due to increased bee activity, park rangers said Thursday.

"In the summer, water becomes scarce and bees seek water sources just like our other park wildlife. However, this can include condensation from air conditioners, visitor sweat and bathrooms," officials said.

ARIZONA GOLF COURSE WORKER KILLED BY SWARM OF BEES WHILE MOWING

A Joshua tree stands at Joshua Tree National Park.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Rangers said they were closing the area to visitors for safety and to reduce the moisture that attracts the bees in the summer. 

"This closure will reduce the water available for bees and give them time to leave the area," they added.

Tags
Loading...