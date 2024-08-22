Thirsty bees swarm California national park leading to temporary closure

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Thirsty bees have led to a closure at California's Joshua Tree National Park.

The Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms and campground have been temporarily closed due to increased bee activity, park rangers said Thursday.

"In the summer, water becomes scarce and bees seek water sources just like our other park wildlife. However, this can include condensation from air conditioners, visitor sweat and bathrooms," officials said.

Rangers said they were closing the area to visitors for safety and to reduce the moisture that attracts the bees in the summer.

"This closure will reduce the water available for bees and give them time to leave the area," they added.