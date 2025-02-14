Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics countdown: How the weather could impact the games

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy – Preparations are in full swing for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, set to kick off in less than a year on February 6, 2026.

The games will be unique, as they will be hosted by two cities in Northern Italy - Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo - along with several other communities playing major roles in the various sporting events.

Unlike recent Winter Olympics in Beijing, Sochi and Vancouver, which faced challenges due to insufficient natural snowfall, Northern Italy is not expected to fall short in that regard, with typical seasonal accumulations reaching around 10 feet.

Instead of worrying about Mother Nature, officials with the International Olympic Committee are closely monitoring the construction of several venues which has been reported to be behind schedule.

Members of the IOC recently stated that contingency plans are in place in case critical benchmarks are not met in 2025 and events have to be moved to other locales.

More than 3,500 athletes will compete for some 116 medals, which includes the debut of ski mountaineering in 2026.

According to the United Kingdom’s national weather service, February is typically the third-coldest month of the year in Milan, with highs averaging around 50 degrees and significantly cooler temperatures in the mountainous terrain.

Milan sits at an elevation of just shy of 400 feet, while Cortina d'Ampezzo’s elevation ranges from around 4,000 feet to more than 10,000 feet at a nearby mountain peak.

The agency notes that mornings can be extremely frosty at the lower elevations, and significant occurrences of fog are common, often lasting most of the day.

Several studies, including those commissioned by the IOC, suggest that the number of cities capable of hosting winter games is significantly decreasing due to climate change.

According to research led by the University of Waterloo, only 52 locations that previously hosted winter events will remain capable by the 2050s, with fewer than four dozen by the 2080s.

"Climate change poses a growing threat to winter sports and the cultural legacy of the Olympic Winter Games," Daniel Scott, a professor from the University of Waterloo, previously stated. "We found that warming temperatures and reduced snow reliability will shrink the pool of potential hosts for these global sporting events. The geography of the Winter Games is being altered by climate change and the future of this global celebration of sport will be strongly influenced by climate policy decisions over the next decade. While adaptation strategies like advanced snowmaking can reduce some impacts, they have clear limits."

To address climate challenges, Olympic committees have been granted increased flexibility in using existing venues and even allowing events to be held hundreds of miles away from the host city.

Members of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee will be closely monitoring the upcoming games, as two U.S. cities prepare to take center stage.

Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, while Salt Lake City was recently selected by the IOC to host the Winter Games in 2034.

Utah’s capital last hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002, an event widely regarded as a success despite some practice rounds being canceled due to inclement weather in the Rocky Mountains.