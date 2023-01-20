Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Barrage of storms leads to Europe smashing all-time hail records

There were 18 reports of hail around the size of softballs or larger. France, Italy and Germany topped the list for most reports of hail.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
On average, 300 tornadoes impact Europe every year. Three impacted central Germany on Friday.

Damage caused by tornadoes in Germany

On average, 300 tornadoes impact Europe every year. Three impacted central Germany on Friday.

When severe storm enthusiasts think of hailstorms, Oklahoma and Kansas come to mind, but in 2022, the United States tally was dwarfed by reports of frozen precipitation from across Europe, with the continent seeing record-breaking events.

The European Severe Storms Laboratory said there were 8,224 large hail reports in 2022, which overshot 2021’s record-breaking year by nearly 2,800 reports.

Sightings stretched from the Atlantic coast through most of the continent, with France, Italy and Germany topping the list with the most sightings.

The ESSL said the two most impactful events were a hailstorm that injured 100 people in Casamassima, Italy, on August 19 and a severe weather outbreak that led to damaged windows and roofs, dozens of injuries and death in northeastern Spain on August 30.

Hail reports from 2022

Hail reports from 2022

(European Severe weather database / FOX Weather)

HOLY HAIL! WHAT CAUSES THE DIFFERENCES IN HAIL SIZE?

An analysis of the year’s most extensive outbreaks showed that many of the events occurred when convective available potential energy or CAPE was high, and shear values were in the modest range.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines CAPE as a measurement of the amount of instability available for thunderstorms.

Strong updrafts are needed to keep raindrops suspended long enough for the water to become frozen and acquire additional moisture to become larger hailstones.

Some hail events can last only a few moments, but major outbreaks can last several hours.

  • Europe Hail
    Image 1 of 4

    05 June 2022, Bavaria, Weiler im Allgäu: Winter landscape looks from the bird's eye view after a heavy hailstorm has fallen. (Davor Knappmeyer/dpa (Photo by Davor Knappmeyer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Hail causes damage in Spain
    Image 2 of 4

    LA BISBAL D'EMPORDA, GIRONA, CA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: The window of a broken vehicle, as a consequence of the hail storm, on 31 August, 2022 in La Bisbal d'Emporda, Girona, Catalonia, Spain. Until early this morning, the Bombers de la Generalitat, have attended 39 warnings in La Bisbal d'Emporda (Girona) for different damages to buildings and wiring because of the hail storm that began this Tuesday, August 30 and recorded ice stones up to 11 centimeters in diameter. In addition, the hail has caused the breakage of windows of cars and establishments and has caused the fall of tree branches. In terms of personal injuries, several people had to be treated for bruises and trauma and a 20-month-old minor died as a result of injuries sustained from the impact of hail. The storm is one of the worst recorded in Catalonia in the last 20 years. (Photo By Gloria Sanchez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

  • Hail stones impact central France
    Image 3 of 4

    A picture taken on June 4, 2022 shows hail stones felt during a storm in Vensat, central France. - Storms broke across large parts with France France-Meteo warning more storms were on the way, starting in the southwest and moving north and east across the country. (THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Europe hailstorm
    Image 4 of 4

    07 September 2022, Saxony-Anhalt, Bad Suderode: Hailstones are held by two hands. The announced precipitation in the Harz Mountains also came down locally as hail. In Bad Suderode, hailstones with a diameter of up to 1.5 centimeters fell in a few minutes. (Matthias Bein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

During the spring of 2022, European meteorologists said they tracked a cell that produced hail for around five hours and traveled over 180 miles through France.

The storm was reported to have injured four people, damaged 250 houses and impacted at least 1,000 vehicles.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAIL

Of the more than 8,000 witness accounts of hail, 1,334 were considered to be around the size of an egg and 18 were at least softball-sized or larger.

If any of these large hailstones had fallen in the United States, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning would have been issued by the National Weather Service, which considers hail one inch or larger to be damaging.

Hail Size Chart

Hail Size Chart

A U.S. quarter is nearly an inch in diameter and serves as a general baseline for when hail turns from a nuisance into an event that is both damaging and severe.

Swiss Re, an insurance firm based in Zurich, Switzerland, calculated losses in France alone totaled more than $5 billion in 2022 and exceeded the previous record by a factor of at least three.

In addition to the increased storminess, analysts also blamed record losses on inflation, increased urbanization and an apparent increase in vulnerability, made up by an increase in solar panel usage.

Much like the U.S., spring and summer are the peak seasons for hail in Europe when potential energy is the highest.

As well as hail, tornadoes and damaging wind events accompany the severe weather outbreaks, but amounts pale in comparison to what are reported in the U.S. annually.

 
Tags
Loading.