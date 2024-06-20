These are the most Instagrammable beaches across America this summer and the weather you can expect

A swim retailer crunched the numbers and found the most Instagrammable beaches across the U.S., hopefully putting an end to your fear of missing out.

So grab the towel and beach chair and hit the sand for your summer vacation. Florida and California populate most of the top 20 beaches. But Washington, New York, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia also snuck in there.

SwimOutlet identified 250 of the most popular beaches in America, according to research on TripAdvisor and OpenAI. Then, the researcher tallied up American beach hashtag posts, all 91.6 million of them.

Here are the top Instagrammed beaches:

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida, boasts an impressive 16.5 million hashtag posts. That is twice the number of the second-place beach.

Summer weather norms:

High temp: 87.3 degrees

Low temp: 77.5 degrees

Summer rain: 21.25 inches

South Beach, Florida

South Beach had nearly twice the hashtag posts as the third beach on the list.

Summer weather norms:

High temp: 87.3 degrees

Low temp: 77.5 degrees

Summer rain: 21.25 inches

Palm Beach, Florida

Summer weather norms:

High temp: 89.4 degrees

Low temp: 75.8 degrees

Summer rain: 22.79 inches

Newport Beach, California

SwimOutlet wrote that Newport Beach is especially featured during sunset.

Summer weather norms:

High temp: 71.1 degrees

Low temp: 63.8 degrees

Summer rain: 0.09 inches

Long Beach, Washington

Long Beach's boardwalk is the big Kodak moment.

Summer weather norms:

High temp: 64.5 degrees

Low temp: 50.7 degrees

Summer rain: 5.33 inches

Here are the beaches that round out the top 20:

If you are looking for more than just a beach, SwimOutlet also found the 10 most Instagrammable beach cities, 10 most Instagrammable beach towns and 10 most Instagrammable coastal neighborhoods. Florida, California and the Carolinas still dominate, but Hawaii and New York have many fans too.

Top Instagrammable beach cities:

Top Instagrammable beach towns:

Top Instagrammable coastal neighborhoods: