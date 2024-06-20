Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

These are the most Instagrammable beaches across America this summer and the weather you can expect

Instagram has a few suggestions for your summer beach getaway, and FOX Weather tells you what type of weather to expect.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist also known as 02:12

Best beaches to visit for National Beach Day

Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist also known as

A swim retailer crunched the numbers and found the most Instagrammable beaches across the U.S., hopefully putting an end to your fear of missing out.

So grab the towel and beach chair and hit the sand for your summer vacation. Florida and California populate most of the top 20 beaches. But Washington, New York, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia also snuck in there. 

SwimOutlet identified 250 of the most popular beaches in America, according to research on TripAdvisor and OpenAI. Then, the researcher tallied up American beach hashtag posts, all 91.6 million of them. 

Here are the top Instagrammed beaches:

Miami Beach, Florida

FILE - Miami Beach. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

File: Miami Beach usually has warm clear water.

(Getty Images)

READY FOR A ROAD TRIP? TAKE ONE OF THESE 10 INSTAGRAM-WORTHY DRIVES

Miami Beach, Florida, boasts an impressive 16.5 million hashtag posts. That is twice the number of the second-place beach.

Summer weather norms:

  • High temp: 87.3 degrees
  • Low temp: 77.5 degrees
  • Summer rain: 21.25 inches

South Beach, Florida

File: People gather to watch Independence Day fireworks on South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida on July 4, 2023. 

(CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP / Getty Images)

WHICH STATES OFFER THE BIGGEST BANG FOR YOUR SUMMER-VACATION BUCK?

South Beach had nearly twice the hashtag posts as the third beach on the list.

Summer weather norms:

  • High temp: 87.3 degrees
  • Low temp: 77.5 degrees
  • Summer rain: 21.25 inches

Palm Beach, Florida

File: Several resorts call Palm Beach home.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Summer weather norms:

  • High temp: 89.4 degrees
  • Low temp: 75.8 degrees
  • Summer rain: 22.79 inches

Newport Beach, California

File: Amid a golden sky, youngsters run in the water on a warm summer evening at dusk at Marina Park in Newport Beach.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

TOP 10 NATIONAL PARKS TO VISIT THIS SUMMER AND THE WEATHER YOU CAN EXPECT

SwimOutlet wrote that Newport Beach is especially featured during sunset.

Summer weather norms:

  • High temp: 71.1 degrees
  • Low temp: 63.8 degrees
  • Summer rain: 0.09 inches

Long Beach, Washington

File: Arch across roadway advertises entrance to ""World's longest beach"" in beach town of Long Beach. Is is actually America's longest contiguous beach. A 157 beach in Brazil is the world's longest.

(Nik Wheeler/Corbis / Getty Images)

TOP PET-FRIENDLY TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Long Beach's boardwalk is the big Kodak moment.

Summer weather norms:

  • High temp: 64.5 degrees
  • Low temp: 50.7 degrees
  • Summer rain: 5.33 inches

Here are the beaches that round out the top 20:

 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

If you are looking for more than just a beach, SwimOutlet also found the 10 most Instagrammable beach cities, 10 most Instagrammable beach towns and 10 most Instagrammable coastal neighborhoods. Florida, California and the Carolinas still dominate, but Hawaii and New York have many fans too.

Top Instagrammable beach cities:

 

Top Instagrammable beach towns:

 

Top Instagrammable coastal neighborhoods:

 
Tags
Loading...