Squirrel chase leaves husky stranded high up a tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A husky in northern Indiana gave family and neighbors quite a scare Friday, as she was found stuck high up in a tree after searching for a squirrel.

According to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, Aurora's family became concerned after realizing their pet had climbed far beyond what she could safely backtrack from.

The local police department referred the call for service to animal control, who were surprised by the situation.

"Our dispatch team was quite surprised when they heard a dog was stuck in a tree. That is something we do not hear frequently, if ever. Our animal control officers responded urgently to the call," staff stated.

Upon arrival, officers used what is commonly called a catch pole to help guide the husky safely off the tree.

Within minutes, Aurora was back on the ground and reunited with her owner, who was awaiting with snacks.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control praised their officers’ methodical efforts during the most unusual incident.

"Thank you to everyone involved who was able to help get Aurora rescued from the tree. We are proud of our ACOs for swiftly handling this unique situation with kindness and patience," staff with the department posted on social media.

Aurora appeared to be unfazed by the incident and was said to be ecstatic to be back safely in her mother's arms.

Animal control did not say if her owners will invest in any type of barrier to prevent her from chasing animals in the future.

According to animal experts, most squirrel species do not hibernate during the winter and instead build up food and fat reserves during the fall for the colder months.

The rodents rely on their fur and staying close to each other during the winter until warmer weather arrives during the spring.