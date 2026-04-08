How will weather impact The Masters this year?

AUGUSTA, Georgia – The Masters Tournament is upon us, and for the first time in 15 years, golf’s premier tournament could unfold without a single drop of rain.

Four days of high-stakes competition in the sport's premier tournament, and the forecast couldn’t be better.

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For golfers and patrons alike, this year’s forecast is a hole-in-one—meaning weather won’t be an excuse for any of the 91 athletes chasing the green jacket in the event of a shank, bogey or slice.

Since 2011, the world's best golfers playing Augusta National Golf Club's challenging course have had to navigate through varying puddles, wet spots or inclement storms – but this year could be different.

This year's Masters, held in Augusta, Georgia, could be the first fully dry tournament since 2011.

(FOX Weather)



The thrilling four-day tournament starts Thursday, April 9 and runs through Sunday, April 12, when one man is crowned Masters champion with a sterling silver trophy and the iconic Masters green jacket.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, it's going to be a beautiful four days of golf on the links in Georgia.

The four day Risk Of Weather Impact (ROWI) forecast outlook for the 2026 Masters tournament held in Augusta, Georgia.

(FOX Weather)



Across the board—and in line with the dozens of golfers hoping to keep their own scores low this week—the Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI) remains low for all four days.

Kicking off the tournament on Thursday, partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s will only get warmer as we move into the weekend.

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Friday and Saturday are the standouts of the weekend, with warmer temperatures and light 5 mph winds setting the stage for a picture-perfect day on one of the U.S.'s most historic golf courses.

To close out the week, Sunday will be perfect conditions for a beach day, though the last place all 91 competitors want to end this weekend is in the sand.

On Sunday – the day the 2026 Masters champion will etch their name into history – temperatures remain in the mid-80s, with 10 mph winds on a mostly sunny day.

Overall, the FOX Weather ROWI score is low—one less variable for the world’s greatest golfers to worry about as they compete in the year’s most prestigious tournament.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

When you step onto the golf course, weather is always a factor. In 2023, nearly three inches of rain fell over the Masters weekend, making it that much harder for golfers to play Augusta National Golf Club’s challenging course.

With a near-perfect weekend ahead and little—if any—weather impact expected, the stage is set at Augusta National for another chapter in golf’s most legendary tournament.