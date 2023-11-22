Hiker lost in Pennsylvania wilderness with dog uses hand sanitizer, lighter to stay warm

RIDGWAY, Pa. – Despite the harsh conditions, a resourceful hiker who lost his way in the wilderness used a combination of hand sanitizer and a lighter to keep him and his dog warm until they were rescued.

The hiker was first reported missing about 7:30 p.m. Saturday after walking his dog near the Laurel Mill Cross-Country Ski and Hiking Trail in Ridgway, Pennsylvania.

Elkland Search and Rescue, with the assistance of over 75 volunteers and canines from the St. Marys Police Department, searched for a missing individual and his dog over 2,230 miles throughout the night.

As night fell and temperatures dropped to around 20 degrees, search tasks were scaled back while heat-seeking drones continued their operation. Additional search and rescue resources were called in the morning to assist.

"Being the second day of bear hunting season, hunters were also starting to work their way back into the woods," said John Feldbauer, chief of Elkland Search and Rescue.

Soon after, the Elk County authorities said they received a call stating a hunter had located the missing hiker and was assisting him to the command post. After a brief medical evaluation, the hiker was reunited with his family.

"The hiker was cold, sore and hungry but otherwise OK," Feldbauer said. "When interviewing the hiker, he told us that after he didn't hear the helicopter or drone any longer, he used hand sanitizer and a lighter to build a small fire to try to keep warm throughout the night."

Feldbauer also urged caution for everyone who ventures outdoors.

"Everyone should always carry at least a small survival pack when going outdoors, as you never know what could happen to you, even if you do it frequently," he said.

If you are lost, make your shelter close to an opening. That way, if and when a helicopter or drone is in your area, you can get to that opening and you are easier to see from the air.

"Make yourself as big as possible," he added. "Take your coat off and wave it in the air in the direction of the aerial unit."