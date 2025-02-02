What did other groundhogs predict after Phil saw his shadow and predicted more winter?

On Sunday morning, Americans celebrated Groundhog Day as they awaited anxiously to discover whether we would experience another six weeks of freezing winter temperatures or if spring would arrive early.

Unfortunately for warm weather lovers, the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and retreated to his den for six more weeks of winter.

Luckily, other groundhogs gave their predictions across the country. Here are the varied results from the weather-savvy groundhogs.

Punxsutawney Phil – Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

The famous Punxsutawney Phil predicted another grueling six weeks of winter as parts of the Northeast braced for more oncoming snow Sunday night. Although one of the more famous groundhogs, Phil ranks second to last (18) in accuracy rating, according to NOAA.

HOW ACCURATE ARE PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL'S GROUNDHOG DAY PREDICTIONS?

Staten Island Chuck – Staten Island, New York

Chuck strives to give New Yorkers something to look forward to and predicted an early spring this year. Most people may be inclined to trust Chuck more than Phil and others, considering he has an 85% accuracy rate – the most accurate of all groundhogs – NOAA records show.

Jimmy the Groundhog – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Sun Prairie Jimmy has similar senses to Chuck as he, too, predicted an early spring this year. Jimmy historically ranks sixth in the most accurate predictions among other groundhogs, with a 60% accuracy rate, NOAA says.

General Beauregard Lee – Jackson, Georgia

General Beauregard Lee predicted another six weeks of winter on Sunday morning. Lee ranks second behind Staten Island Chuck with an 80% accuracy rate, according to NOAA.

How did Groundhog Day become an annual tradition?

The long-standing tradition is still up for debate as to how accurate these furry creatures' predictions are. Nonetheless, it is a tradition that continues to create fun for all involved every year.

Beginning on Feb. 2, 1886, Groundhog Day has been an American tradition for the past 139 years.

Certain qualifications are needed for a groundhog to participate in the longstanding tradition. According to NOAA, they must have been prognosticating for at least 20 years. Prognostication is the act of foretelling or prophesying future events.

Groundhog Day originated from a holiday known as Candlemas, which was celebrated by early Christian Europeans before coming to America in the 1700s.

Candlemas was a day to bless and distribute candles. The concept of Candlemas was if people saw clear skies, it meant a longer winter. Cloudy skies signified the end of winter. This tradition was brought over by the Germans when they settled in Pennsylvania and integrated the use of animals.

Germans in the past used a badger but saw a groundhog as a suitable replacement.