What did other groundhogs predict after Phil saw his shadow and predicted more winter?

While Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring this year. Here's how their predictions compare to other groundhogs across the country.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

It was an exciting day for tens of thousands of people who descended upon a small Pennsylvania town to see the famous Punxsutawney Phil make his annual prediction as to when spring will arrive. News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean was in Punxsutawney on Sunday and spoke with excited spectators as well as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro about the event that draws in people from around the world.

On Sunday morning, Americans celebrated Groundhog Day as they awaited anxiously to discover whether we would experience another six weeks of freezing winter temperatures or if spring would arrive early.

Unfortunately for warm weather lovers, the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and retreated to his den for six more weeks of winter.

Luckily, other groundhogs gave their predictions across the country. Here are the varied results from the weather-savvy groundhogs.

Punxsutawney Phil – Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 2: Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 139th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Friday February 2, 2025 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground.

(Photo by Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

The famous Punxsutawney Phil predicted another grueling six weeks of winter as parts of the Northeast braced for more oncoming snow Sunday night. Although one of the more famous groundhogs, Phil ranks second to last (18) in accuracy rating, according to NOAA.

HOW ACCURATE ARE PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL'S GROUNDHOG DAY PREDICTIONS?

Staten Island Chuck – Staten Island, New York

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Staten Island Chuck is seen during the unveiling of the new interactive exhibit featuring original Times Square New Year's Eve Centennial Ball at Ripley's Believe It or Not on February 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage / Getty Images)

Chuck strives to give New Yorkers something to look forward to and predicted an early spring this year. Most people may be inclined to trust Chuck more than Phil and others, considering he has an 85% accuracy rate – the most accurate of all groundhogs – NOAA records show.

Jimmy the Groundhog – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Jimmy the Groundhog bit the Sun Prairie mayor's ear during a Groundhog Day celebration in 2015. 00:21

Jimmy the Groundhog bites the mayor's ear

Sun Prairie Jimmy has similar senses to Chuck as he, too, predicted an early spring this year. Jimmy historically ranks sixth in the most accurate predictions among other groundhogs, with a 60% accuracy rate, NOAA says.

General Beauregard Lee – Jackson, Georgia

Beau made a brief appearance in 2015 to forecast an early Spring. 00:45

General Beauregard Lee

General Beauregard Lee predicted another six weeks of winter on Sunday morning. Lee ranks second behind Staten Island Chuck with an 80% accuracy rate, according to NOAA.

How did Groundhog Day become an annual tradition?

The long-standing tradition is still up for debate as to how accurate these furry creatures' predictions are. Nonetheless, it is a tradition that continues to create fun for all involved every year.

Beginning on Feb. 2, 1886, Groundhog Day has been an American tradition for the past 139 years.

Certain qualifications are needed for a groundhog to participate in the longstanding tradition. According to NOAA, they must have been prognosticating for at least 20 years. Prognostication is the act of foretelling or prophesying future events.

Groundhog Day originated from a holiday known as Candlemas, which was celebrated by early Christian Europeans before coming to America in the 1700s. 

Candlemas was a day to bless and distribute candles. The concept of Candlemas was if people saw clear skies, it meant a longer winter. Cloudy skies signified the end of winter. This tradition was brought over by the Germans when they settled in Pennsylvania and integrated the use of animals.

Germans in the past used a badger but saw a groundhog as a suitable replacement.

