Iowa mother, baby saved by neighbor seconds before tornado destroys Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Iowa – The resilience of the human spirit is on full display in the aftermath of a devastating and deadly tornado that decimated a small Iowa town.

Shae Newbury has every reason to feel angry and upset as she surveys the devastating scene in Greenfield before her.

Her once charming and inviting home, where she and her husband created countless cherished memories with their 11-month-old daughter, now lies in ruins, unrecognizable amidst the debris and destruction.

Among the turmoil, a fresh start unfolds for Newbury, who appreciates the neighboring family's help in rescuing her and her child during the tornadic supercells. Alone and unwilling to risk injury in her basement with her baby, she reached out to her husband's cousin next door, and he promptly arrived to take them to safety in his shelter.

"He came, grabbed my daughter, took off to his house and told me to run," she added. "Then, the next thing I knew, he said, ‘get down!’ Then the tornado hit."

Similar to Newbury, individuals facing a tornado-warned storm unexpectedly may experience a sense of paralysis, finding it difficult to comprehend the intensity of these storms.

"I honestly thought it was just a thunderstorm until I got to their basement," she said as she watched the tornado come towards them. "Then it hit me that we might die. And if I wouldn't have called them, I know for a fact I probably would not be here."

Iowa State Patrol has confirmed that four people died in the storm in Greenfield, and at least 35 were injured.

In Adair County's history, Greenville has experienced 32 confirmed tornadoes. For Newbury, who had never experienced any type of severe weather like this before, she was thankful she was living within the community at the time.

"I am so blessed that I am here, because as soon as it happened, we had everyone reaching out … to make sure me and my baby were OK. Making sure we had everything we needed," said Newbury who created a GoFundMe to help with the purchase of a new home and all the necessities.

The National Weather Service reports that the tornado has been classified as at least an EF-3. The extent of the tornado's impact on buildings remains unclear, as officials here are still evaluating the damage.

In Greenfield, thunderstorms could be possible heading into Thursday evening and in the coming days. The potential for more severe weather is another complication in the cleanup efforts here.

"Now that the storm hit, it's truly bringing us all closer together because we never thought it happened to us," Newbury adds. "Now that it has, we all realize we need to stick together."