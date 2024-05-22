Powerful images capture deadly devastation from tornado's aftermath in Greenfield, Iowa

GREENFIELD, Iowa – Once again, shock, sadness and heartbreak grip the heartland.

The small town of Greenfield, Iowa, situated 60 miles southwest of Des Moines, was one of the hardest hit communities during Tuesday's storms by one of at least two dozen tornadoes that swept through the state, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

TORNADOES CAUSE DESTRUCTION IN IOWA AS DEADLY STORMS RACE ACROSS STATE

As survivors emerged from their storm shelters, they were met with a devastating and apocalyptic sight. The once familiar town was now unrecognizable.

Soon after the storm passed, photographer Chris Juhn captured 6-year-old Hudson Vanatta sitting on the steps of a home that no longer exists. The boy's father is a firefighter who responded to the call for help, despite their own situation in the wake of the disaster.

DRONE VIDEO REVEALS DEVASTATION IN GREENFIELD AFTER MONSTER IOWA TORNADO: 'MOST OF THIS TOWN IS GONE'

Another striking image by Juhn shows a house with its front gone, yet inside, pictures still hang on the walls, a small plant and other items remain untouched on a dresser, and binders and books sit inside a bookshelf.

Tragically, the storm claimed the lives of at least two individuals, and a dozen more suffered injuries, adding to the immense toll of the disaster.

Adair County Memorial Hospital was also damaged in the tornado. Doctors and hospital staff worked to help the injured. However, due to the damage to the hospital, patients needing further care had to be transferred to surrounding hospitals.

Along the tornado's path, houses were reduced to rubble, and the once lush trees stood bare, stripped of their leaves and bark. FOX Weather radar data showed that the debris was propelled to an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, equivalent to the typical cruising altitude for commercial airplanes.

Another chaotic scene unfolded southwest of Greenfield as numerous wind turbines collapsed, resulting in the large cylindrical metal structures crumpling like paper straws. One of the turbines even caught fire, adding to the dramatic scene.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service will dispatch three damage survey teams in response to the severe weather in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds is also scheduled to visit Greenfield to assess the extent of the damage personally.