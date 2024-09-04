Grand Canyon to reopen hotels closed over Labor Day weekend due to failed main water supply

Hotels on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will reopen Thursday after park officials temporarily suspended overnight accommodations days before Labor Day weekend.

Over the summer, the NPS said the park has experienced significant issues with the Transcanyon Waterline, a 12.5-mile-long waterline that supplies water to the park. Until repairs to the waterline were made last week, no water was being pumped to either the South or North Rim.

They added that the park’s water storage was rapidly dropping to unsustainable levels.

Now that the repairs have been completed, overnight accommodations in the South Rim will resume operations under Stage 3 water restrictions. The NPS noted transitioning to Stage 3 will help normalize park operations while helping preserve available water resources.

"We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our visitors and community members as we work to restore these vital visitor services," officials said.

The following lodges and facilities are now open and are taking reservations:

El Tovar

Bright Angel Lodge

Maswik Lodge

Phantom Ranch

Yavapai Lodge

Trailer Village

Park officials asked visitors, along with area residents, to take the following measures to help conserve water: