Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Grand Canyon to reopen hotels closed over Labor Day weekend due to failed main water supply

Over the summer, the NPS said the park has experienced significant issues with the Transcanyon Waterline, a 12.5-mile-long waterline that supplies water to the park.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The Grand Canyon has been ranked the deadliest national park. It has the most missing person reports, deaths and even suicides from 2018 through the first two months of this year. FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports.  02:25

Grand Canyon ranked deadliest national park

The Grand Canyon has been ranked the deadliest national park. It has the most missing person reports, deaths and even suicides from 2018 through the first two months of this year. FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports. 

Hotels on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will reopen Thursday after park officials temporarily suspended overnight accommodations days before Labor Day weekend.

Over the summer, the NPS said the park has experienced significant issues with the Transcanyon Waterline, a 12.5-mile-long waterline that supplies water to the park. Until repairs to the waterline were made last week, no water was being pumped to either the South or North Rim.

They added that the park’s water storage was rapidly dropping to unsustainable levels.

A helicopter delivers construction equipment in the park for the Transcanyon Waterline project.

A helicopter delivers construction equipment in the park for the Transcanyon Waterline project.

(Sean Gunn / NPS)

Now that the repairs have been completed, overnight accommodations in the South Rim will resume operations under Stage 3 water restrictions. The NPS noted transitioning to Stage 3 will help normalize park operations while helping preserve available water resources.

"We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our visitors and community members as we work to restore these vital visitor services," officials said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The following lodges and facilities are now open and are taking reservations:

  • El Tovar
  • Bright Angel Lodge
  • Maswik Lodge
  • Phantom Ranch
  • Yavapai Lodge
  • Trailer Village
An image of El Tovar, the oldest hotel still operating within Grand Canyon National Park. It was built in 1905.

An image of El Tovar, the oldest hotel still operating within Grand Canyon National Park. It was built in 1905.

(Mike Quinn / NPS / FOX Weather)

Park officials asked visitors, along with area residents, to take the following measures to help conserve water:

  • Limit showers to five minutes or less.
  • Turn off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth.
  • Flush toilets selectively.
  • Wash laundry with full loads.
  • Report leaks to the NPS.
Tags
Loading...