Grand Canyon hiker found dead after overnight stay at campground

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A hiker in the Grand Canyon was found dead over Father's Day weekend after an overnight stay at a campground inside the national park.

According to the National Park Service, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, about a half-mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse, about 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

"All attempts by bystanders and National Park Service (NPS) personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful," the NPS said in a news release. "The hiker was a 41-year-old male who was hiking out of the canyon from an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch."

The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the man's death.

High temperatures Saturday reached the upper 80s, while lows Sunday morning dipped into the upper 50s.

A study recently ranked Grand Canyon National Park as the deadliest national park in the U.S. Approximately 1 in 503,000 people are at risk of dying there, the study found. Since 2007, more than 160 people have lost their lives in the Grand Canyon.