'Ozzy Osbourne' no match for stubborn Colorado bear in neighborhood tree

GOLDEN, Colo. – The Prince of Darkness was no match for this Colorado black bear.

Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife attempted to use Ozzy Osbourne's dramatic vocals to coax the sleeping animal out of a neighborhood tree in Golden near the Colorado School of Mines.

"Black bears don’t mind Black Sabbath," wildlife officials joked following Tuesday's six-hour bear stakeout.

Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.

Authorities initially planned to scare the bear when it came down, hoping it would be uncomfortable around humans and not return for more trash.

The bear initially did not cooperate, according to rangers. Eventually, they managed to scare the bear in the right direction towards wilder spaces, but it then climbed another tree.

"Why bear, why," rangers quipped.

Now it was time to utilize technology with the assistance of the Golden Police Department, using their drone to determine if an unfamiliar noise from above would drive the bear away.

"While slightly annoyed by the drone, we decide to use music blasted at the bear," rangers said as they blasted "Iron Man" from a loudspeaker.

"Now, if he starts banging his head, we’ve got a problem," someone could be heard saying in the background of a video clip.

The bear wasn't moving.

Wildlife officials knew from past bear behavior that the bear would probably not move until dark. They waited until nightfall, and the bear finally came down when almost all humans had left.

Takeaway lessons: Keep your trash inside until the morning of trash day, rangers cautioned. Also, black bears don’t mind Black Sabbath.