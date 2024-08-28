Glacier National Park hiker's body found week after going missing

WEST GLACIER, Mt. – The body of a Montana hiker who went missing for a week in Glacier National Park has been found.

A search helicopter spotted the body of 32-year-old Grant Marcuccio on Sunday 1/3 of a mile east of McPartland Peak, national park officials said.

Marcuccio’s cause of death is still under investigation, but the type of injuries found and where he was found were indicative of a fall, according to officials.

On Aug. 18, Marcuccio separated from his party to summit McPartland Peak alone and planned to rendezvous at a designated location. Marcuccio went on to hike McPartland Park but did not arrive at the group's rendezvous point as planned. His friends alerted park rangers on that evening.

A search ensued by air and ground for seven days until his body was found Sunday afternoon.

‘He loves Glacier with his whole heart’

According to those who knew Marcuccio, he was an experienced climber loved by many in the Whitefish and in the Glacier backcountry hiking community.

Andrew Schnell, a friend and fellow mountaineer, told FOX Weather that Marcuccio had about 190 successful summits in Glacier National Park.

"He always had a smile and is just the kindest, most genuine, nice person," Schnell said. "He is also just a talented mountaineer, very experienced and a strong, strong athlete. And he loves the park. He loves Glacier, with his whole heart."

The area where Marcuccio was hiking between Heavens Peak and McPartland Park has some of the park's most difficult terrain, and experts recommend attempting the hike only by the most experienced mountaineer familiar with the "Leave No Trace" principles.

"It's steep, exposed, extremely loose rock," Schnell said. "In Glacier, there are multiple route options, for scrambling or climbing. And in this case, there are like a lot more wrong options in that area than there are right. So it's a tricky zone. But it's also one of the most beautiful areas in the park."

While known for its beautiful glacial lakes, waterfalls, valleys, and alpine meadows, Glacier National Park can experience quickly changing and extreme weather. According to the National Park Service, hikers should be ready for any condition, even on warm summer days.