'Ghost boat' without crew creates dangerous situation at Washington ferry terminal

MUKILTEO, Wash.– An unlit boat with no crew, also known as a "ghost boat," caused concern when it drifted into a ferry terminal in Washington on Thursday.

Video from Dec. 11 shows the ghost boat silently drifting through the Washington State Ferries terminal in Mukilteo.

Navigational spotlights from a ferry illuminated the empty boat in the dark, giving the entire scene an eerie effect.

WATCH: VIRGINIA SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAMS SPEND 10 HOURS TRYING TO RESCUE INJURED HIKER

"Situations like this are not just unusual, they’re dangerous," Washington State Ferries said in a post to X. "An unlit vessel can create serious hazards on the water and put other boats and people at risk."

As the boat silently passed through the terminal, the ferry's spotlights followed it.

"Wow," the recorder of the video said, in shock. "What in the world?"

SEE IT: MAN VACATIONING IN THE PHILIPPINES UNKNOWINGLY HANDLED THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST OCTOPUS

The boat successfully made it through the terminal in the video, coasting into open waters.

Washington State Ferries highlighted the importance of navigational lights on ferries and said the ghost boat luckily didn't cause any damage to the terminal.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

An atmospheric river was slamming Washington with powerful winds and heavy rain last week, causing extensive flooding, numerous water rescues and damage across the state.

Washington State Ferries said the storm likely blew the boat from its dock into open water, and they notified the U.S. Coast Guard of the drifting vessel.

It's unclear if the Coast Guard removed or maintained control of the boat once it was reported.