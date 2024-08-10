German tourists cited for firing paintballs in California's Joshua Tree National Park

Three park visitors from Germany received federal violation notices for vandalizing, defacing or destroying property in Joshua Tree National Park, park officials announced.

The tourists had fired paintballs at bathrooms, dumpsters and at least 11 signs throughout the park on Aug. 4, leaving behind yellow paintball splatter on their marks.

Each individual now faces a maximum penalty or a $5,000 fine and/or not more than six months in prison, the National Park Service said.

The group was caught when a park ranger noticed fresh yellow paintball splatter on structures and signs in the Jumbo Rocks Campground of Joshua Tree.

NPS said law enforcement rangers then responded to further investigate the matter.

The authorities ended up finding a slingshot inside of a vehicle that was in plain sight.

Upon this discovery, the three visitors confessed to firing the paintballs. Park officials said they used a paintball marker, also known as a compressed paintball gun, along with slingshots the night prior.

Park rangers found these items, along with paintballs and other related equipment, inside the vehicle and used them as evidence.

According to the NPS, the park’s maintenance staff is currently cleaning up the paintball markings at the park.