Missing woman found after spending weeks surviving alone in California wilderness

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman who had been missing for weeks in California's wilderness was found sheltering in a cabin near Lake Edison, officials said Wednesday.

Tiffany Slaton of Jeffersonville, Georgia, had set out on April 20 to camp alone in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake. But after her family had not heard from the young woman for nine days, they filed a missing person report with local law enforcement.

Tips indicated sightings of Slaton on April 20 and 24, but then no sign of her since.

Search teams spent five days last week scouring 600 square miles of the mountains on the ground and in the air looking for Slaton, with no luck.

Slaton was ultimately found on Wednesday by the owner of Vermilion Valley Resort. The owner told officials he was checking on his cabins near Lake Edison after snowplows had cleared the heavy snow blocking the road leading up to the lake.

During this outing, the owner discovered that one of his cabins was being occupied by a woman that matched Slaton’s description. He reported his discovery to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner then drove Slaton to a staging point, where they met with Fresno County deputies, who confirmed the woman was Slaton.

The young woman then received medical attention on site. Apart from being dehydrated, officials said Slaton was in good condition. She was then taken to an area hospital for further treatment and observation.

The sheriff’s office noted that the owner of the Vermillion Valley Resort had intentionally left one of his cabins unlocked during the winter as a precaution, in case a person were to find themselves in Slaton’s position – stranded in the elements and harsh weather.