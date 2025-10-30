FOX Corporation, U.S.VETS fight veteran homelessness through ‘Make Camo Your Cause’

NEW YORK CITY – FOX Corporation is helping U.S.VETS combat homelessness in the veteran community by supporting their campaign "Make Camo Your Cause."

Through Make Camo Your Cause, FOX is encouraging everyone to donate and purchase camo gear through U.S.VETS from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11. Each donation and purchase contributes to keeping veterans safe and off the streets.

Officials with U.S.VETS said 33,000 veterans are currently homeless. They aim to put a stop to the veteran homelessness crisis by providing veterans housing and supportive services, along with counseling and career programs, to help bring America's heroes back to civilian life.

To help bring attention to the cause, FOX asks everyone to wear camo on Veterans Day, which falls on Tues. Nov. 11 this year. Camo-clad supporters can also post pictures of their camo on social media with the hashtag #HONORUSVETS to show their support of veterans.

Purchasing U.S.VETS camo merchandise and donations to U.S.VETS can be made through the QR code below.

U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization tackling veteran homelessness in America head-on with boots on the ground. The nonprofit boasts nearly 50 residential and service sites across the country to help veterans and their families nationwide to successfully transition to civilian life.

This year marks 5 years of FOX Corporation partnering with U.S.VETS in support of their mission.

"As the Founding Media Sponsor and through our promotion of the campaign across our businesses, we give camo a new meaning, showing the community we believe our veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence," FOX Corporation officials said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

For more information on how you can help veterans, check out the U.S.VETS website here.